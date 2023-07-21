Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the June 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 549,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.90 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Evercore ISI raised Dorian LPG from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Dorian LPG in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.73.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $418,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 298,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,330,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,621,038. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Dorian LPG Stock Down 1.9 %
LPG stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.68. 525,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dorian LPG has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $26.63.
Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.12). Dorian LPG had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $133.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.96 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dorian LPG will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.
Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.24%.
About Dorian LPG
Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.
