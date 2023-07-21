DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) PT Raised to $40.00

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DV. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Stephens began coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on DoubleVerify from $34.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.62.

DoubleVerify Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of DV opened at $40.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.24. DoubleVerify has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $41.91.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $122.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.93 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 5.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DoubleVerify will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 55,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $2,060,203.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,124,990.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $28,492.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,971,789.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 55,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $2,060,203.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,205 shares of company stock valued at $5,051,959. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DV. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in DoubleVerify by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in DoubleVerify by 106.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in DoubleVerify in the first quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

