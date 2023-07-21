Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF) Announces Dividend of $0.04

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th.
Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DRREF opened at C$7.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.31. Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$6.58 and a one year high of C$10.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.25 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.
About Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust
Dream Residential REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns an initial portfolio of 16 garden-style multi-residential properties, consisting of 3,432 units primarily located in three markets across the Sunbelt and Midwest regions of the United States.
