DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Price Target Lowered to $58.00 at Morgan Stanley

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.83.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

DT Midstream stock opened at $52.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. DT Midstream has a 1-year low of $45.10 and a 1-year high of $61.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.65 and its 200 day moving average is $50.00.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.08). DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 40.00%. The firm had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DT Midstream will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 72.44%.

Insider Activity at DT Midstream

In related news, CEO David Slater bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.57 per share, with a total value of $69,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,523.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,400.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 19,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,471.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Slater acquired 1,500 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.57 per share, with a total value of $69,855.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,523.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $400,005 in the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DT Midstream

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the second quarter valued at $4,521,000. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in DT Midstream by 5.9% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in DT Midstream by 10.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 9.1% during the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 231,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,492,000 after purchasing an additional 19,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Featured Stories

