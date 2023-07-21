Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,050,000 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the June 15th total of 7,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DUK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.63. 1,354,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,916,877. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $113.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.14.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.15%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

