DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.75.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DXC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded DXC Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Institutional Trading of DXC Technology

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology by 7.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,540,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,900,000 after buying an additional 1,223,426 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 9,704,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,171,000 after acquiring an additional 57,096 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 0.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,333,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,563,000 after acquiring an additional 35,672 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,927,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,625,000 after acquiring an additional 232,024 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 7.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,151,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,231,000 after acquiring an additional 402,534 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC Technology Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $27.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $31.99.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DXC Technology

(Get Free Report

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.