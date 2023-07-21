East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Free Report) rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.24 and last traded at $9.22. Approximately 15,860 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 55,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.14.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut East Japan Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.20.

East Japan Railway ( OTCMKTS:EJPRY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion.

East Japan Railway Company operates as a passenger railway company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Transportation, Retail & Services, Real Estate & Hotels, and Others segments. It offers passenger railway, freight, bus transportation, travel agency, warehousing, financial, telecommunication, computer-related data, casualty insurance, and dry cleaning and other agency services.

