East West Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st.

East West Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. East West Bancorp has a payout ratio of 23.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect East West Bancorp to earn $8.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.

East West Bancorp Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of EWBC stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.86. 1,439,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.40. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $80.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.20. The company had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.49 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 40.38% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Manuel Pham Alvarez bought 1,250 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.60 per share, with a total value of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,445 shares in the company, valued at $193,802. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Molly Campbell purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,347.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,011.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Manuel Pham Alvarez purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.60 per share, with a total value of $54,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,802. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 23,030 shares of company stock valued at $976,542. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of East West Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 166.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 121,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after buying an additional 36,561 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,793,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,553,000 after buying an additional 756,930 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 452,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,088,000 after buying an additional 179,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on EWBC. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

