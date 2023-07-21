Easterly Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,668 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.12. The stock had a trading volume of 693,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,618,775. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $83.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.85.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.206 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

