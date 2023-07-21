Easterly Investment Partners LLC Has $14.58 Million Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) by 72.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 167,959 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned 0.47% of American Equity Investment Life worth $14,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 450.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 14,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $479,000. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Saturday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

American Equity Investment Life Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AEL traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.65. The stock had a trading volume of 183,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,256. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.15 and its 200 day moving average is $42.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52 week low of $28.05 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.96.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $662.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.02 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 12.84%. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue was up 348.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

