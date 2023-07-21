Easterly Investment Partners LLC Has $9.99 Million Holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 74.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 675,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288,090 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Cinemark worth $9,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Cinemark by 69.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Cinemark by 272.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cinemark by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cinemark by 1,054.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cinemark in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cinemark from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. B. Riley raised Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Cinemark from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Cinemark Trading Down 0.5 %

CNK stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,304,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789,640. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.87. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $19.76.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $610.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.14 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 64.73% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

