Easterly Investment Partners LLC Increases Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 292,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,197 shares during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours comprises 1.5% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of DuPont de Nemours worth $20,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DD traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.25. 385,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,245,451. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.76. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $78.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 12.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.