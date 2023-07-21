Easterly Investment Partners LLC Increases Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 63.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,718 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $4,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after buying an additional 18,676 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 63,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TAP stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $70.29. 269,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,999,976. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of -59.12, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.85. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $46.69 and a twelve month high of $70.50.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -137.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TAP. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.88.

Insider Activity at Molson Coors Beverage

In related news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $111,540.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,300.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.