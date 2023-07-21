Easterly Investment Partners LLC Purchases 143,931 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 90.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 143,931 shares during the quarter. MetLife makes up about 1.2% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $17,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MET stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.99. 843,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,259,662. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The company has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.69%.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.55.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

