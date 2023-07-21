Easterly Investment Partners LLC Trims Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 65.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 48,170 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $5,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on LH. StockNews.com began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Saturday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total transaction of $325,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,540.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total transaction of $325,155.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,540.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total transaction of $932,713.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,748. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LH traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $218.81. The company had a trading volume of 118,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,558. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $166.93 and a fifty-two week high of $219.58. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.63 and its 200 day moving average is $230.85.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 26.13%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

See Also

