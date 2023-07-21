easyJet (LON:EZJ) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $482.27

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 482.27 ($6.31) and traded as high as GBX 503.50 ($6.58). easyJet shares last traded at GBX 494.90 ($6.47), with a volume of 5,472,266 shares traded.

EZJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($9.02) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 350 ($4.58) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 600 ($7.85) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 635 ($8.30) to GBX 585 ($7.65) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, easyJet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 555.56 ($7.26).

The stock has a market cap of £3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -8,048.33, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 490.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 482.22.

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

