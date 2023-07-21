Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 320,700 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the June 15th total of 363,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ETY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.60. 176,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,677. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $13.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average of $11.72.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a $0.0805 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Wealth Effects LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 65,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $688,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 35,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

