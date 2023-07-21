Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 320,700 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the June 15th total of 363,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Shares of ETY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.60. 176,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,677. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $13.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average of $11.72.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a $0.0805 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
