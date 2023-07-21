Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Short Interest Up 6.8% in June

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,300 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the June 15th total of 75,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Institutional Trading of Elbit Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Elbit Systems by 14.4% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,524,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $425,414,000 after acquiring an additional 318,707 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Elbit Systems by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 767,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,919,000 after acquiring an additional 25,195 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 178.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 233,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,823,000 after purchasing an additional 149,903 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 10.0% in the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 232,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,729,000 after purchasing an additional 21,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 211,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. 18.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elbit Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ESLT stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $215.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,970. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 0.56. Elbit Systems has a one year low of $162.01 and a one year high of $244.80.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Elbit Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.98%.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

Featured Articles

