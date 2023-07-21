electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the June 15th total of 76,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

electroCore Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of electroCore stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,520. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.94. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.20. electroCore has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 million. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 114.66% and a negative net margin of 236.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that electroCore will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of electroCore

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of electroCore from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECOR. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of electroCore by 31.6% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 307,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in electroCore in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in electroCore by 102.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 132,848 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in electroCore by 173.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 75,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. 17.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc, a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults; Truvaga for the support of general health and wellbeing; and TAC-STIM, a form of nVNS for human performance.

Featured Stories

