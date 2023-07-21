Electroneum Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $812,782.33 (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. Electroneum has a market cap of $38.41 million and $812,782.33 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003345 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000612 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006331 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,950,510,025 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.

The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.

Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.

In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

