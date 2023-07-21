Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $138.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the game software company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EA. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $137.14.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $137.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of 47.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.30. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $140.30.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.48%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total value of $644,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,415,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total value of $644,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,415,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $101,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,921,712.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,699 shares of company stock valued at $4,385,667 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,969 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,767 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,450 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.