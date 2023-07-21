Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Short Interest Up 7.2% in June

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the June 15th total of 39,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ ELOX traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $6.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,306. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $19.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average is $5.10. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.58.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($0.33). On average, equities analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -7.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Free Report) by 238.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,990 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.07% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 12.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribosome modulation for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

