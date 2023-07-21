Embrace Change Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMCGR) Short Interest Down 17.0% in June

Embrace Change Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMCGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the June 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Embrace Change Acquisition stock remained flat at $0.13 during trading hours on Friday. Embrace Change Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.12.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mangrove Partners bought a new stake in shares of Embrace Change Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Embrace Change Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Embrace Change Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

