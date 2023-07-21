Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Trading Up 9.4%

Shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF – Get Free Report) were up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.71 and last traded at $2.67. Approximately 2,390 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 12,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average of $4.08.

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC, console, mobile, VR, and board games for the games market worldwide. The company has a catalogue of approximately 850 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and others.

