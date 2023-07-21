Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) PT Lowered to C$58.00 at CIBC

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EMRAF. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Emera from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Emera to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Emera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Get Emera alerts:

Emera Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of EMRAF traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.47. The stock had a trading volume of 408 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,898. Emera has a 1 year low of $35.24 and a 1 year high of $50.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.36 and its 200 day moving average is $41.02.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.