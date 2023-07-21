EML Payments (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Trading 7.6% Higher

EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.57. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 18,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $0.42.

EML Payments Company Profile

EML Payments Limited provides payment solutions platform in Australia, Europe, and North America. It operates in three segments: General Purpose Reloadable, Gift and Incentives, and Digital Payments. The General Purpose Reloadable segment offers reloadable cards to various industries, such as government, salary packaging, gaming, and digital banking.

