Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Short Interest Down 18.5% in June

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 258,400 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the June 15th total of 317,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Employers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.

In related news, CEO Katherine H. Antonello acquired 6,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.46 per share, with a total value of $250,844.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,873.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in shares of Employers by 1.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 17,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Employers by 7.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Employers by 0.5% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Employers by 4.4% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Employers by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 17,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EIG traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $36.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,363. Employers has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $46.73. The firm has a market cap of $983.70 million, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.52.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $206.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.81 million. Employers had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Employers will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Employers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

