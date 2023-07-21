Enablence Technologies (CVE:ENA) Trading Up 6.1%

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2023

Enablence Technologies Inc. (CVE:ENAGet Free Report) was up 6.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.90 and last traded at C$1.90. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.79.

Enablence Technologies Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$35.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.55.

Enablence Technologies (CVE:ENAGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.67 million during the quarter.

Enablence Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enablence Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells optical components and subsystems for local access topologies, metro, and long-haul markets in Canada and the United States. The company provides silica-based PLC optical chips used in both multiplexer and demultiplexer assembly applications and can support 400G and higher bandwidth speeds; and optical chips to serve CWDM-NRZ and FR4-PAM4 applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enablence Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enablence Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.