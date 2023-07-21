Enablence Technologies (CVE:ENA) Trading Up 6.1%

Enablence Technologies Inc. (CVE:ENA – Get Free Report) was up 6.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.90 and last traded at C$1.90. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.79.

Enablence Technologies Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$35.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.55.

Get Enablence Technologies alerts:

Enablence Technologies (CVE:ENA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.67 million during the quarter.

Enablence Technologies Company Profile

Enablence Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells optical components and subsystems for local access topologies, metro, and long-haul markets in Canada and the United States. The company provides silica-based PLC optical chips used in both multiplexer and demultiplexer assembly applications and can support 400G and higher bandwidth speeds; and optical chips to serve CWDM-NRZ and FR4-PAM4 applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enablence Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enablence Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.