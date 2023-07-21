Encompass Health Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th.

Encompass Health has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years. Encompass Health has a dividend payout ratio of 16.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Encompass Health to earn $3.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

Encompass Health Trading Up 0.4 %

Encompass Health stock opened at $68.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $45.11 and a 52 week high of $68.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Encompass Health from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encompass Health

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Encompass Health by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 18.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health



Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

