Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $27,000 Stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 1,190.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 167.9% in the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 69.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. 37.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $50.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.35. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $45.26 and a 52 week high of $63.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.07). Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.7851 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.87%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BNS shares. Barclays cut Bank of Nova Scotia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.06.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

