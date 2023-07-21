Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Invests $132,000 in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 11,754 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 6,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $155,174.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,784.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $155,174.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,784.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,529,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,293,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,217 shares of company stock worth $4,687,705. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.4 %

ROK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.00.

NYSE ROK opened at $342.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $209.27 and a 52 week high of $348.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $308.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.38.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 41.55%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

