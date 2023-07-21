Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $115,000 Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 85 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.16.

Lam Research Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $615.52 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $663.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $615.47 and a 200-day moving average of $537.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $82.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.46.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

