Energi (NRG) Price Up 0.5% This Week

Energi (NRG) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0430 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Energi has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $2.82 million and $126,364.75 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00046771 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00031545 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013578 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000753 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 65,483,617 coins and its circulating supply is 65,483,679 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

