Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $83.37

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $83.37 and traded as low as $81.93. Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $82.59, with a volume of 18,739,659 shares changing hands.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.37. The company has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLE. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $1,463,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 10.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 33,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter worth $246,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,646,000 after buying an additional 7,537 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 49.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the period.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

