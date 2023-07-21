enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) Shares Down 4.1%

enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.36 and last traded at $4.45. Approximately 54,554 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 38,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.

enVVeno Medical Stock Down 4.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.44.

enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that enVVeno Medical Corporation will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in enVVeno Medical stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,004 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.25% of enVVeno Medical worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 19.10% of the company's stock.

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company's lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).

