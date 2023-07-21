enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) Shares Down 4.1%

enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.36 and last traded at $4.45. Approximately 54,554 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 38,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.44.
enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that enVVeno Medical Corporation will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.
enVVeno Medical Company Profile
enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).
