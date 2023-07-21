ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $59.74

Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $59.74 and last traded at $59.74, with a volume of 23945 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ePlus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

ePlus Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at ePlus

ePlus ( NASDAQ:PLUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.24. ePlus had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $492.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 6,294 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $346,736.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,290.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 4,000 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,434 shares in the company, valued at $3,386,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 6,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $346,736.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,120 shares in the company, valued at $2,871,290.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ePlus

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLUS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ePlus by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,094,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,025,000 after acquiring an additional 73,632 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,972,969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,078,000 after buying an additional 73,406 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ePlus by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,512,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,157,000 after buying an additional 27,067 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in ePlus by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 974,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,795,000 after buying an additional 11,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ePlus by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 867,930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,432,000 after acquiring an additional 54,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

