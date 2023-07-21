EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Lifted to Buy at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on EQT AB (publ) from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $202.33.

EQT AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EQBBF opened at $19.00 on Monday. EQT AB has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.80.

EQT AB (publ) Company Profile

EQT AB (publ) is a global private equity firm specializing in Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It owns portfolio companies and assets in Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 1994 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

