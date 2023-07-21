Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ETRN. Citigroup boosted their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $6.50 to $9.25 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equitrans Midstream from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Equitrans Midstream from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.36.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETRN opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.83. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.92. Equitrans Midstream has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $9.90.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.73 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 18.92% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently -83.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitrans Midstream

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,065,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 946.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 419,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 379,863 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

See Also

