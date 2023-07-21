Ergawealth Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Ergawealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares during the period. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF comprises about 4.9% of Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $6,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SDVY. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 355.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 39,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,909 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 430.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period.

Shares of SDVY stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.60. The company had a trading volume of 44,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,199. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.52. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2077 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

