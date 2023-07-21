Ergawealth Advisors Inc. Has $26.78 Million Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Ergawealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 490,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,434 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 21.8% of Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $26,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.84. 1,144,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,719,269. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.52. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $57.89.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

