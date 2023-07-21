Ergawealth Advisors Inc. Sells 20,298 Shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR)

Ergawealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR – Free Report) by 56.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,298 shares during the quarter. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.19% of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCTR. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 526,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,693,000 after acquiring an additional 56,755 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,637,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000.

Shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $27.03. The stock had a trading volume of 10,798 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.79 and a 200 day moving average of $26.82.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.1145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. Exposure rotates among four investment factors, selected by a risk-adjusted relative strength score FCTR was launched on Jul 25, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

