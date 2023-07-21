Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.25

Essentra plc (OTCMKTS:FLRAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Essentra in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Essentra in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Essentra from GBX 295 ($3.86) to GBX 255 ($3.33) in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Essentra Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.64.

About Essentra

Essentra plc manufactures and distributes plastic injection and vinyl dip moulded, and metal components worldwide. The company offers cable ties and conduit, and accessories; grommets, strain relief, and blanking plugs; cable glands and accessories; caps and plugs; card guides and pullers; circuit board hardware products; EMI suppression ferrite cores; fan accessories comprising filters and fan mounting accessories; screws and nuts; rivet and panel fasteners; washers; spacers; brushes; fleet; fibre management; and furniture fittings.

Further Reading

