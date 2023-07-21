Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ETSY has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Etsy from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Etsy from $161.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an underweight rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Etsy from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Etsy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.77.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $93.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of -16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.34. Etsy has a 52-week low of $80.44 and a 52-week high of $149.91.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.92 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 118.74% and a negative net margin of 26.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total value of $910,415.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,480.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,063 shares of company stock worth $8,771,007. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Etsy by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. increased its holdings in Etsy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Etsy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Etsy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Etsy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

