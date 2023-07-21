EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDAW) Short Interest Update

EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the June 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

EUDA Health Stock Performance

EUDAW stock remained flat at $0.08 during trading hours on Friday. EUDA Health has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $3.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11.

About EUDA Health

EUDA Health Limited develops digital health platform that offers virtual consults for non-emergency medical issues. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Singapore. EUDA Health Limited company operates as a subsidiary of Watermark Developments Limited.

