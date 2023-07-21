EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDAW) Short Interest Update

EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the June 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
EUDA Health Stock Performance
EUDAW stock remained flat at $0.08 during trading hours on Friday. EUDA Health has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $3.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11.
About EUDA Health
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than EUDA Health
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
- Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle
- Joby Downgraded: Is This The Buying Opportunity We’ve Wanted?
- Is Samsara Poised To Reach New All-Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for EUDA Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EUDA Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.