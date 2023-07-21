European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of European Commercial REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for European Commercial REIT’s FY2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins lowered shares of European Commercial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 14th.

European Commercial REIT ( TSE:ERE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.72). The company had revenue of C$33.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$34.12 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.015 dividend. This is a boost from European Commercial REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

