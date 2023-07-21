EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EVE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EVE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the June 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 428,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVe Mobility Acquisition
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in EVe Mobility Acquisition by 218.1% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 629,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 431,500 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in EVe Mobility Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $2,391,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition by 241.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,748,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,551 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 252,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 137,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
EVe Mobility Acquisition Stock Performance
EVE traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,032. EVe Mobility Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.43.
About EVe Mobility Acquisition
EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the automotive and mobility industry.
