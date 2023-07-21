EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.75-2.83 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $652-658 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $648.81 million. EVERTEC also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.75-$2.83 EPS.

EVERTEC Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $39.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. EVERTEC has a 1 year low of $30.17 and a 1 year high of $40.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.21.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $159.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.17 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 36.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that EVERTEC will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised EVERTEC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

In other EVERTEC news, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $542,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,312.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other EVERTEC news, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $542,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,489 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,312.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 6,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $231,866.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,101.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,109. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,289,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,201,000 after buying an additional 85,465 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,558,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,373,000 after acquiring an additional 58,160 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,554,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,728,000 after acquiring an additional 87,619 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,179,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,339,000 after acquiring an additional 114,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,617,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,599,000 after acquiring an additional 25,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

