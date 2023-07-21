Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 55 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,364,025,000 after buying an additional 1,475,366 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,229,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $972,348,000 after purchasing an additional 103,676 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 45.0% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,985,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $670,958,000 after purchasing an additional 926,751 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,753,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $653,448,000 after purchasing an additional 735,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $266.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $246.51 and its 200 day moving average is $235.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $271.18.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.69%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $283.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.33.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

