Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,907 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 85.7% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1,957.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in FedEx by 105.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 146 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. UBS Group raised their price target on FedEx from $260.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.11.

Shares of FDX opened at $264.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $265.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $236.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.51.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

