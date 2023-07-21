Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 18,541 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,541 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,987,000 after acquiring an additional 112,078 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,443,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 147.1% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 38,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 22,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 25.4% during the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 395,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T opened at $14.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.52 billion, a PE ratio of -11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.